Online: Age Queer

A workshop about age, aging, & the unlearning of ageism

for LGBTQIA2S+ folks

We’re all age travelers, somewhere on the spectrum between older and younger. Join us in a visioning workshop about age, aging, and the unlearning of ageism. Ageism (discrimination on the basis of age) is compounded by other forms of prejudice: easy to overlook and difficult to untangle.

LGBTQIA2S+ communities are especially susceptible to generational silos. Thanks to our unique life courses, though, we happen to be very well-equipped to dismantle ageism and undo all prejudices. For more information: www.ageactivism.com

>> This event takes place in English only.

Anmeldung