Club season is starting and your favorite quality techno rave is back. This time we're not taking you to the wild side of life, we're right next to wild. M01 is the new little sister of Else and Wilde Renate with the goal of channeling diverse sounds. M01 is offering their space to external promoters who share an alternative visison of music. If that doesn't scream "Betonstrand invites" than we don't know what does!

Our guest this time is no other than Kosmos&Krawall from Hamburg and together with us they will make sure the walls of this old beton lady are shaking.

You'll find us passing trough a secret garden with fairy lights entering a mysterious building. As usual we will serve you quality House and Techno on two floors with a massive line up of 8 DJs which will be announced in the coming weeks. So mark you calenders and get ready for another night for the books

🏢🌴🖤