Challenging the Past as we knew it: the voice of gender archaeology
This talk explores the application of gender and queer theories at archaeological investigations of past societies. It highlights the importance of incorporating these perspectives into mainstream archaeological practice and the interpretation of Prehistory and Early History events. Gender archaeology challenges the gender notion as timeless, unflexible, and universal. By addressing questions to the material evidence—food production, spaces, bodies, and artifacts—it investigates gendered roles and identities.
Pia Maiorano, prehistoric archaeologist, Goethe University Frankfurt
