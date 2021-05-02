Culture Bite - A series of Monologues

As a big thank you to our loyal and faithful audience, we have created a new social media and online format over the past few weeks to serve you with small CULTURE BITES in the meantime. Some well-known actors who have performed with us in recent years, as well as a line-up of actors new to our theatre, who we have invited to take part, will present a short monologue to you every Sunday. These will be free to watch beginning Sunday 02.05.21 on our homepage or on our Facebook page

Facebook