KLUB KIDS presents DRAG FEST BERLIN 2022

bis

Festsaal Kreuzberg Am Flutgraben 2, 12435 Berlin

KLUB KIDS presents DRAG FEST BERLIN 2022

Alyssia Edwards, Mo Heart, Mo Heart, Nicky Doll, Aja, Kandy Muse, Dhalia Sin, Jimbo, Awhora

Celina, Madame claire , Miss steak, Disca Sting, Stella Risation, Alexis st pete, Mutha Tucka, Deziah, Chiyo, Lola rose, Morgan wood, Absinthia absolute, Alexander cameltoe, Lilith the Quing, HP Loveshaf

u.a.

Info

Festsaal Kreuzberg

Foto: M. Rädel

Festsaal Kreuzberg Am Flutgraben 2, 12435 Berlin
Festival
bis
Google Kalender - KLUB KIDS presents DRAG FEST BERLIN 2022 - 2022-08-24 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - KLUB KIDS presents DRAG FEST BERLIN 2022 - 2022-08-24 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - KLUB KIDS presents DRAG FEST BERLIN 2022 - 2022-08-24 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - KLUB KIDS presents DRAG FEST BERLIN 2022 - 2022-08-24 16:00:00 ical

Terminkalender

Party, Oper oder Podiumsdiskussion? männer* hat sie alle. Für ganz Deutschland. Finden statt suchen!

Erweiterte Suche