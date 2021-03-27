Embodied Consent

mit Tchivett

für GBTQ Männer*

Consent is one of the founding values of Village.Berlin.Being aware of your boundaries and expressing your consent or non-consent are essential skills in life.Our workshops often include partner practices and as such, we'd like to make everyone mindful of these notions when they take part in them.This specific workshop is about learning to ask for consent, learning to express consent, learning to say no to a partner, learning to receive a no from a partner, etc.>> Dieses Event wird je nach Teilnehmerbedürfnissen auf Deutsch und/oder Englisch sein.

Derzeit gehen wir davon aus, dass wir diese Veranstaltung als Präsenzveranstaltung mit Hygienekonzept durchführen können.

Sollte wegen der Pandemie es nicht möglich sein, werden wir die online bieten.

