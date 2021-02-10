Go West Comedy Online Edition! #7

English Comedy Showcase

Let's celebrate surviving our first month of 2021 with another night of awesome comedy to raise money for AHA! And to thank you for tuning in, we've even got prizes to give away (and we promise you, they're incredibly easy to win!).

Your super friendly hosts for the night are Simone Hudson and Ben MacLean, calling in this month from their exotic homelands of New Zealand and Canada. It's safe to say we're Berlin's most international online comedy show, and we promise you a night of good times and lots of laughs.

Joining us for February's show are:

Sticky Biscuits

Courtney June O'Connell

Justin Small

Moni Zhang

All proceeds from this show will be donated to our home, the fabulous AHA in Schöneberg. They're one of Germany's oldest LGBTQIA+ non-profit organizations so please donate generously so we can help them out during these difficult times.

Grab some hot chocolate or a fancy cocktail, put on your coziest onesie and get ready to enjoy that laidback, inclusive Go West vibe that has made us Schöneberg's longest-running English comedy night.