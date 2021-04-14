Go West Comedy Online Edition! #9

English Comedy Showcase

Go West ist der englischsprachige Standup-Comedy-Showcase in der AHA! Eure Moderator-Innen Ben MacLean (Kanada) und Simone Hudson (Neuseeland) präsentieren einen lustigen Abend mit den besten KomikerInnen der englischsprachigen Szene in Berlin! Spendenbasiert.

Schöneberg's number-one (and longest-running) English comedy night takes the stage once a month at the fabulous AHA. Your hosts Ben MacLean (Canada) and Simone Hudson (New Zealand) bring you a night of laughs starring the best comedians from Berlin's English comedy scene. And did we mention it's free?! (Though donations are welcome.)