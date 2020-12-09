Go West Comedy Online Edition! #5

Berlin's "lockdown light" has been extended and it's looking like this could be the strangest holiday season ever. But... our philosophy at Go West Comedy is, let's just embrace the weirdness and enjoy some much-needed laughs for another Online Edition of our monthly showcase! And did we mention you can even win prizes just for watching? Things are lookin' up!

Your hosts Simone Hudson (calling in live from New Zealand!) and Ben MacLean (calling in live from, well, Schöneberg) are putting together a feel-good livestream starring comedians including:

Francesco Kirchhoff

Fay Walsh

and Grace Jung (joining us from Los Angeles!)

All proceeds from this show will be donated to our home, the fabulous AHA in Schöneberg. They're one of Germany's oldest LGBTQIA+ non-profit organizations so please donate generously so we can help them out during these difficult times.