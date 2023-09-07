Vernissage: Instinct #14: Désir

Performance by Dark Frau

collective exhibition

curated by Yves de Brabander & Eric LeRouge.

Our exhibition, Desire provides a thought-provoking exploration of sexual orientations, gender expressions, and the profound influence of desire on our identities and relationships. We celebrate the diverse spectrum of desire and sexuality while challenging traditional perspectives, ultimately aiming to foster a more inclusive and accepting society.

Drawing inspiration from Michel Foucault's examination of the fluidity of desire, our exhibition seeks to challenge the binary model of gender and embrace a more nuanced understanding of identity. We acknowledge that desire transcends fixed categories and instead acts as a dynamic force that influences how we perceive ourselves and engage with others.

We aim to challenge traditional notions of desire and sexuality, as well as to highlight the importance of sex positivity in creating a more inclusive and diverse society. We reflect on the progress that has been made in terms of reducing discrimination based on sexuality, race, and gender, and the work that still needs to be done to create a truly inclusive and accepting society.

What made this evolution happen?

Was it a change in cultural norms or a more accepting attitude towards diversity?

Or did it come about through a greater understanding of our own desires and the desire for the unknown?

°° Participating artists (alphabetic)

AntiGonna

Gio Black Peter

Emre Busse

Sacha Cambier de Montravel

Jack Davey

Yves de Brabander

Annique Delphine

Jochen Hass

Florian Hetz

Hinrich Kröger

Bruce LaBruce

Matt Lambert

Mathieu et Léolo

Łukasz Leja

Wayne Lucas

Nicky Miller

Slava Mogutin

Stuart Sandford

Hanna Schaich