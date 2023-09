Instinct #14: Désir

17:00 Uhr: Lecture Performance by Gio Black Peter

19:00 Uhr: Film Screening by Bruce LaBruce, Matt Lambert, Hanna Schaich & Mathieu Morel

Filme:

Klappe (00:18) directed by Matt Lambert

Deep Queer Massacre (00:28) directed by Mathieu Morel, 2023

Cum As You Are (00:12) directed by Hanna Schaich, 2022

Refugees Welcome (00:22) directed by Bruce LaBruce, Erika Lust Films, 2017

collective exhibition

curated by Yves de Brabander & Eric LeRouge