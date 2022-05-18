LGBTIQ* people in Ukraine: How can we support them?

AHA Monumentenstraße 13, 10829 Berlin

LGBTIQ* people in Ukraine: How can we support them?

IDAHOBIT podium discussion & show

We bring together activists and artists on the stage and via live connection from Ukraine. Come and join us for an evening full of activism, politics and queer solidarity and art. Let’s connect information and show at one evening. The event will be in English and probably Ukrainian. The event is free but donations are welcome.

У середу ми присвячені Україні, і на вас чекають прямі трансляції з Україною, конструктивний обмін думками про активізм, політику та квір-солідарність, а також квір-мистецтво та культуру на сцені.

Details and more information at https://tinyurl.com/IDAHOBIT22-Wed-Ukraine

Show, Szene
