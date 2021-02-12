Village Online: LockDown / QueerFight

Village Kurfürstenstr. 31-32, 10785 Berlin

Village Online: LockDown / QueerFight

mit Marc Ben Boaz

für GBTQ Männer*

This workshop uses movement to explore the boundaries between play, assertion, and aggression. We will take the wisdom and insight that PlayFight/QueerFight offers, and use it to encounter ourselves at a deeper level. We will experiment with our own experiences of joy, rage, anticipation, threat, confrontation, curiosity, and find new embodied responses to them. Previous experience of PlayFight/QueerFight isn’t necessary, and everyone is welcome to explore and move, within their own limits.

>> This event takes place in English only.

