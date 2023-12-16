× Erweitern LSKH 230923-LSKH-Barabend LSKH Barabend

English below*

Liebe Alle,

es ist wieder Zeit für den monatlich Bar Abend im LSKH am 16.12.23 ab 19 Uhr.

Dazu laden wir alle Einzelpersonen und Gruppen des Hauses, sowie Freundinnen, Familie und alle die das LSKH mal kennenlernen möchten, herzlich ein.

Das LSKH heißt persönliche Entfaltung und Vielfalt willkommen, lasst uns dies durch mehr Austausch und Vernetzung gemeinsam tun.

Das EG ist mit einer Rampe für barrierearmen Zugang ausgestattet.

————

Dear All,

it‘s time again for our monthly bar night at LSKH on December 16th from 7pm on.

We cordially invite all individuals and groups of the house, as well as friends, family and anyone who would like to get to know the LSKH.

LSKH welcomes personal development and diversity, let's do this together through more exchange and interconnectivity.

The ground floor is equipped with a ramp for barrier-free access.