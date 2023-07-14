LSKH Party meets Dyke* March

× Erweitern LSKH LSKH

Es ist wieder Zeit für die monatliche Party im LSKH am 14.7.23 ab 19 Uhr.

Diesmal kollaborieren wir mit dem Dyke* March. Dazu laden wir alle Einzelpersonen und Gruppen des Hauses, sowie Freund*innen, Familie und alle die das LSKH mal kennenlernen möchten, herzlich ein.

Das LSKH heißt persönliche Entfaltung und Vielfalt willkommen, lasst uns dies durch mehr Austausch und Vernetzung gemeinsam tun.

Das EG ist mit einer Rampe für barrierefreien Zugang ausgestattet.

———

It's time again for the monthly party at LSKH on July 14th from 7pm. This time we collaborate with Dyke* March.

We invite all individuals and groups of the house, as well as friends, family and all who would like to get to know the LSKH.

LSKH welcomes personal development and diversity, let's do this together through more exchange and interconnectivity.

The ground floor is equipped with a ramp for barrier free access.