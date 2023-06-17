LSKH Party

*English below

Es ist wieder Zeit für die monatliche Party im LSKH am 17.06.23 ab 19 Uhr. Diesmal kollaborieren wir mit den Aktionstagen Vielfalt gegen Gewalt. Dazu laden wir alle Einzelpersonen und Gruppen des Hauses, sowie Freund*innen, Familie und alle die das LSKH mal kennenlernen möchten, herzlich ein. Das LSKH heißt persönliche Entfaltung und Vielfalt willkommen, lasst uns dies durch mehr Austausch und Vernetzung gemeinsam tun.

Das EG ist barrierefrei.

——

It's time again for the monthly party at LSKH on June 17th from 7pm. This time we collaborate with the Aktionstage Vielfalt gegen Gewalt. We invite all individuals and groups of the house, as well as friends, family and all who would like to get to know the LSKH. LSKH welcomes personal development and diversity, let's do this together through more exchange and interconnectivity.

The groundfloor is brarrier-free.