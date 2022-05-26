XPOSED: Opening Night Shorts – Another Echo Chamber
Kino Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin
Masquerade (EGÚNGÚN)
Nigeria, UK 2021, English, Yoruba (English subtitles)
Son of Sodom
Colombia, Argentina 2020; Spanish (English subtitles)
Ladies, Gentlemen and Everyone in Between
Lebanon 2019; Arabic (English subtitles)
Menarca
Brazil 2020; Brazilian Portuguese (English subtitles)
One Thousand and One Attempts to Be an Ocean
France 2020, English (No subtitles)
Hundefreund
Germany 2021; German (English subtitles)
