XPOSED: Opening Night Shorts – Another Echo Chamber

Masquerade (EGÚNGÚN)

Nigeria, UK 2021, English, Yoruba (English subtitles)

Son of Sodom

Colombia, Argentina 2020; Spanish (English subtitles)

Ladies, Gentlemen and Everyone in Between

Lebanon 2019; Arabic (English subtitles)

Menarca

Brazil 2020; Brazilian Portuguese (English subtitles)

One Thousand and One Attempts to Be an Ocean

France 2020, English (No subtitles)

Hundefreund

Germany 2021; German (English subtitles)