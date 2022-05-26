XPOSED: Opening Night Shorts – Another Echo Chamber

Kino Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin

XPOSED: Opening Night Shorts – Another Echo Chamber

Masquerade (EGÚNGÚN)

Nigeria, UK 2021, English, Yoruba (English subtitles)

Son of Sodom

Colombia, Argentina 2020; Spanish (English subtitles)

Ladies, Gentlemen and Everyone in Between

Lebanon 2019; Arabic (English subtitles)

Menarca

Brazil 2020; Brazilian Portuguese (English subtitles)

One Thousand and One Attempts to Be an Ocean

France 2020, English (No subtitles)

Hundefreund

Germany 2021; German (English subtitles)

Info

Kino Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin
Kultur
Google Kalender - XPOSED: Opening Night Shorts – Another Echo Chamber - 2022-05-26 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - XPOSED: Opening Night Shorts – Another Echo Chamber - 2022-05-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - XPOSED: Opening Night Shorts – Another Echo Chamber - 2022-05-26 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - XPOSED: Opening Night Shorts – Another Echo Chamber - 2022-05-26 18:00:00 ical