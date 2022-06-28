Queens against Borders - Official Pride Month Berlin Opening Ceremony

18:00 Doors open

19:30 Discussion panel

20:00 Shows

22:00 After Party

Line up:

Turkish Delight

Nicky

House of St. Laurent

SHAYMA AL QUEER

drag on stage game

Chiqui Love

Ambika Raichand

The Darvish

Arabic-Voguing Beats

After Party by Dj Safsufa

This event is a free event for the whole community and allies!

Let's celebrate Pride Month Berlin with an opening ceremony with Queens Against Borders and Berlin Pride, these talented artists from a wide variety of social, linguistic, national, and artistic backgrounds will take up the space and provide a platform to inspire the city of Berlin and present their own narrative and stories in a political yet creative and artistic format varying from dance to drag to all-queer excellence.

QAB is teaming up with the original Berliner CSD e.V to highlight diversity and to acknowledge the work of QTIBIPoCs and refugee organising and artists of our beloved city.

Queens Against Borders is a performance party building solidarity with and for trans and queer refugees in Berlin with acts and performances by the residents of QAB from Syria & Iraq plus guest performers from Tunisia, Singapore, Brazil, Egypt and more showcasing their art and expressing their emotional and personal experiences with the audience.

In the past we have raised money for gender affirmation surgeries and self defence workshops all while having a great time. For this evening we’ll be sending the message that the time for being scared and silent is over. Now we declare our difference with pride!