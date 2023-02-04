× Erweitern Michael Gaschler Queer - 1 Queer Open Stage Flyer

Dear She, He, Theys and Gays,

Oops we do it again!

QUEER OPEN STAGE

FEBRUARY 4th 2023

M1 Wilhelmsburg

Free Entry – Drinks on Donation

Registration to perform and/or any questions – please contact:

queer-wilhelmsburg@web.de

freier Eintritt

https://www.instagram.com/queer_open_stage/