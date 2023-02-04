Queer Open Stage
bis
M1 Mokrystraße 1, 21107 Hamburg, Freie und Hansestadt
Michael Gaschler
Queer - 1
Queer Open Stage Flyer
Dear She, He, Theys and Gays,
Oops we do it again!
QUEER OPEN STAGE
FEBRUARY 4th 2023
M1 Wilhelmsburg
Free Entry – Drinks on Donation
Registration to perform and/or any questions – please contact:
queer-wilhelmsburg@web.de
freier Eintritt
https://www.instagram.com/queer_open_stage/
