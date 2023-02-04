Queer Open Stage

bis

M1 Mokrystraße 1, 21107 Hamburg, Freie und Hansestadt

Dear She, He, Theys and Gays,

Oops we do it again!

QUEER OPEN STAGE

FEBRUARY 4th 2023

M1 Wilhelmsburg

Free Entry – Drinks on Donation

Registration to perform and/or any questions – please contact:

queer-wilhelmsburg@web.de

freier Eintritt

https://www.instagram.com/queer_open_stage/

Info

Kultur, Party
bis
