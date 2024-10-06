Ratchet - Daytime Rave

bis

Badehaus Revaler Strasse 99, 10245 Berlin

Ratchets, we're back to celebrate the end of summer with you as part of the Tag der Klubkultur. But we're doing it with a fiery daytime rave and the hottest line-up in town featuring Caramel Mafia, DJ Mala, Offbeatsupportah and Trill Will. Plus we bring you a spicy drag performance by Lola Rose. Get ready for a day to remember full of HipHop, R&B, Afrobeats, Latin and Elcetro.

Info

Badehaus Revaler Strasse 99, 10245 Berlin
Party
bis
Google Kalender - Ratchet - Daytime Rave - 2024-10-06 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Ratchet - Daytime Rave - 2024-10-06 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Ratchet - Daytime Rave - 2024-10-06 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ratchet - Daytime Rave - 2024-10-06 17:00:00 ical

E-PAPER

Terminkalender

Party, Oper oder Podiumsdiskussion? männer* hat sie alle. Für ganz Deutschland. Finden statt suchen!