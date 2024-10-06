Ratchet - Daytime Rave

× Erweitern @herrcosta_photo Caramel Mafia, DJ Mala, Trill Will and Offbeatsupporah will take care of your twerk/life-Balance

Ratchets, we're back to celebrate the end of summer with you as part of the Tag der Klubkultur. But we're doing it with a fiery daytime rave and the hottest line-up in town featuring Caramel Mafia, DJ Mala, Offbeatsupportah and Trill Will. Plus we bring you a spicy drag performance by Lola Rose. Get ready for a day to remember full of HipHop, R&B, Afrobeats, Latin and Elcetro.