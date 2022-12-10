REFLUX – Festival für elektroakustische Musik
Uferstudios Badstraße 41a, 13357 Berlin
Jasmine Guffond: »New Work« (2022)
Mario Bertoncini: »Scratch-a-matic« (1970/1971), »Istantanee I« (1995), »Istantanee II« (2006), Performance und Diffusion: Simone Pappalardo
Lasse Marhaug: »Context« (2022)
