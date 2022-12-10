REFLUX – Festival für elektroakustische Musik

Uferstudios Badstraße 41a, 13357 Berlin

REFLUX – Festival für elektroakustische Musik

Jasmine Guffond: »New Work« (2022)

Mario Bertoncini: »Scratch-a-matic« (1970/1971), »Istantanee I« (1995), »Istantanee II« (2006), Performance und Diffusion: Simone Pappalardo

Lasse Marhaug: »Context« (2022)

Info

Uferstudios Badstraße 41a, 13357 Berlin
Konzert
Google Kalender - REFLUX – Festival für elektroakustische Musik - 2022-12-10 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - REFLUX – Festival für elektroakustische Musik - 2022-12-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - REFLUX – Festival für elektroakustische Musik - 2022-12-10 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - REFLUX – Festival für elektroakustische Musik - 2022-12-10 20:00:00 ical

Terminkalender

Party, Oper oder Podiumsdiskussion? männer* hat sie alle. Für ganz Deutschland. Finden statt suchen!

Erweiterte Suche