XPOSED: Shorts 5 – Heart to Heart
Kino Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin
XPOSED: Shorts 5 – Heart to Heart
Eggshells
Bulgaria 2020; Bulgarian (English subtitles)
Night Ride
New Zealand 2021; English (English subtitles)
Sitt el Beit (The Lady of The House)
USA 2021; Arabic (English subtitles)
Lointain (Faraway)
Canada 2020; French, English, Arabic (French, English subtitles)
Jackfruit
Germany 2021; German, Vietnamese, English (English, German)
Info
Kino Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin
Kultur