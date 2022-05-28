XPOSED: Shorts 5 – Heart to Heart

Eggshells

Bulgaria 2020; Bulgarian (English subtitles)

Night Ride

New Zealand 2021; English (English subtitles)

Sitt el Beit (The Lady of The House)

USA 2021; Arabic (English subtitles)

Lointain (Faraway)

Canada 2020; French, English, Arabic (French, English subtitles)

Jackfruit

Germany 2021; German, Vietnamese, English (English, German)