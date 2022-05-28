XPOSED: Shorts 6 – Failing the History Class

Les Derniers paradis (The Last Paradise)

Morocco, France 2018; French (English subtitles)

Hansa Boy etwas das kommt nie wieder vor (Hansa Boy Something That Might Never Happen Again)

Germany 2021; English, German (English, German subtitles)

Azkorri árnyéka alatt (Under the shadow of Azkorri)

Basque Country 2020; Hungarian (English subtitles)

Hundsstern steigt ab (Dog Star Descending)

Germany, Turkey 2020; German (English subtitles)

Ever Wanting (for Margaret Chung)

USA 2021

Red Aninsri; Or, Tiptoeing on the Still Trembling Berlin Wall

Thailand 2020; Thai (English)