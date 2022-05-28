XPOSED: Shorts 6 – Failing the History Class
Kino Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin
Les Derniers paradis (The Last Paradise)
Morocco, France 2018; French (English subtitles)
Hansa Boy etwas das kommt nie wieder vor (Hansa Boy Something That Might Never Happen Again)
Germany 2021; English, German (English, German subtitles)
Azkorri árnyéka alatt (Under the shadow of Azkorri)
Basque Country 2020; Hungarian (English subtitles)
Hundsstern steigt ab (Dog Star Descending)
Germany, Turkey 2020; German (English subtitles)
Ever Wanting (for Margaret Chung)
USA 2021
Red Aninsri; Or, Tiptoeing on the Still Trembling Berlin Wall
Thailand 2020; Thai (English)