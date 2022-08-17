Stay with Ukraine. Drag show Fatal Flash

LineUp: Fatal Flash, Allucard, Meo Wolf, Gomorra, Lokky, Daniel Pereira

Fatal Flash presents: “Stay with Ukraine“

Drag Show to support the people of Ukraine! On 17/08/2022 at Club Brigit a Drag Show will be held in support of the people of Ukraine who are now subject to war.

"I am organizing this concert in order to support my brothers and sisters. We, Drag Queen of Germany, also want to support the people of Ukraine, who are going through terrible times right now. What Russia is doing on the territory of this country is terrible, inhuman and cruel," says Fatal Flash.

We demand to stop this war, stop killing civilians and restore peace in Ukraine.

Performance by the best artists of Berlin, live sound, pleasant atmosphere.