STRETCH Festival for gay bi trans & queer men (Online)

11:00 Uhr: Yoga and Sexual Alchemy with Angelos Ananda

11:00 Uhr: Queere Sensitivity with Benjamin Block & Jochen Stechmann

11:00 Uhr: Whirling Dance with Prem Khalid

13:00 Uhr: Self-Translated - a playful mindful celebration with Gal Naor

13:00 Uhr: Layers of Intimacy with Sanjay Kumar

16:00 Uhr: Present_Absent with Dorian Bonelli

16:00 Uhr: Improvisational & Meditative Movement with Eddy Lathan / Damon Nudancerist

16:00 Uhr: Dirty Talk with Joseph Kearney

18:00 Uhr: Toward Our Queer Truths with Tony Whitfield

20:00 Uhr: Anti-Racism as a Daily Practice with Coral Short and Ryan Baker

20:00 Uhr: Stretch Heart Circle with Marco Astolfi & Torsten Bless