STRETCH Festival for gay bi trans & queer men
Village Kurfürstenstr. 31-32, 10785 Berlin
11:00 Uhr: Yoga and Sexual Alchemy with Angelos Ananda
11:00 Uhr: Queere Sensitivity with Benjamin Block & Jochen Stechmann
11:00 Uhr: Whirling Dance with Prem Khalid
13:00 Uhr: Self-Translated - a playful mindful celebration with Gal Naor
13:00 Uhr: Layers of Intimacy with Sanjay Kumar
16:00 Uhr: Present_Absent with Dorian Bonelli
16:00 Uhr: Improvisational & Meditative Movement with Eddy Lathan / Damon Nudancerist
16:00 Uhr: Dirty Talk with Joseph Kearney
18:00 Uhr: Toward Our Queer Truths with Tony Whitfield
20:00 Uhr: Anti-Racism as a Daily Practice with Coral Short and Ryan Baker
20:00 Uhr: Stretch Heart Circle with Marco Astolfi & Torsten Bless