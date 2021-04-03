STRETCH Festival for gay bi trans & queer men

bis

Village Kurfürstenstr. 31-32, 10785 Berlin

STRETCH Festival for gay bi trans & queer men (Online)

11:00 Uhr: GentleMenYoga with Benjamin Kiss

11:00 Uhr: Close Distance / Distant Closeness with Jochen Kleres

11:00 Uhr: I AM. A sensual journey with self touch and appreciation with Zahiro Ji

13:00 Uhr: A Touching Experience with Michael O'Connor

15:00 Uhr: Stretch Festival Lounge with Adriaan Norbart

16:00 Uhr: LockDown / QueerFight with Marc Ben Boaz

16:00 Uhr: Flow and Fusion with Yoni Biyé

18:00 Uhr: The Language of Pleasure with Jojo Bear

18:00 Uhr: Race, Sex, and The Future: Reimagining Masculinity in Unprecedented Times with Khary Polk

20:00 Uhr: What Worlds World Worlds? with Jorge De Hoyos

20:00 Uhr: Butoh dance _ Faerie butoh with Tchivett

23.30 Uhr: Love Temple with Coco Pierre

Village Kurfürstenstr. 31-32, 10785 Berlin
Szene
