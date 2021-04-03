STRETCH Festival for gay bi trans & queer men
Village Kurfürstenstr. 31-32, 10785 Berlin
STRETCH Festival for gay bi trans & queer men (Online)
11:00 Uhr: GentleMenYoga with Benjamin Kiss
11:00 Uhr: Close Distance / Distant Closeness with Jochen Kleres
11:00 Uhr: I AM. A sensual journey with self touch and appreciation with Zahiro Ji
13:00 Uhr: A Touching Experience with Michael O'Connor
15:00 Uhr: Stretch Festival Lounge with Adriaan Norbart
16:00 Uhr: LockDown / QueerFight with Marc Ben Boaz
16:00 Uhr: Flow and Fusion with Yoni Biyé
18:00 Uhr: The Language of Pleasure with Jojo Bear
18:00 Uhr: Race, Sex, and The Future: Reimagining Masculinity in Unprecedented Times with Khary Polk
20:00 Uhr: What Worlds World Worlds? with Jorge De Hoyos
20:00 Uhr: Butoh dance _ Faerie butoh with Tchivett
23.30 Uhr: Love Temple with Coco Pierre