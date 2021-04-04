STRETCH Festival for gay bi trans & queer men
Village Kurfürstenstr. 31-32, 10785 Berlin
STRETCH Festival for gay bi trans & queer men (Online)
9:00 Uhr: Life is More Fun Naked with Tom Barber
11:00 Uhr: Anytime Morning Pleasure with Alexander Hahne & Nino Mar Seitz
11:00 Uhr: Self Bonding Slow Dance with Pawel Dudus
13:00 Uhr: Embodied Fermentation / MicroSomatics with David Bloom
13:00 Uhr: the Heart of Experience - a mindful multilingual discussion with Gal Naor
15:00 Uhr: Stretch Lounge with Tony Just
16:00 Uhr: Eros touch Ritual / Big Draw with Julian Martin
16:00 Uhr: InFATuation with the Fat Mäksias with Mäks Roßmöller
16:00 Uhr: Living Intersectional Masculinities with Tony Whitfield
18:00 Uhr: Lazy Gogo Dancing with Jorge De Hoyos
18:00 Uhr: Queer deities with Robert Van Ravens
18.00 Uhr: Unmasking Shame - Meditation and Touch in Self Love with Serge Tampakakis