STRETCH Festival for gay bi trans & queer men (Online)

9:00 Uhr: Life is More Fun Naked with Tom Barber

11:00 Uhr: Anytime Morning Pleasure with Alexander Hahne & Nino Mar Seitz

11:00 Uhr: Self Bonding Slow Dance with Pawel Dudus

13:00 Uhr: Embodied Fermentation / MicroSomatics with David Bloom

13:00 Uhr: the Heart of Experience - a mindful multilingual discussion with Gal Naor

15:00 Uhr: Stretch Lounge with Tony Just

16:00 Uhr: Eros touch Ritual / Big Draw with Julian Martin

16:00 Uhr: InFATuation with the Fat Mäksias with Mäks Roßmöller

16:00 Uhr: Living Intersectional Masculinities with Tony Whitfield

18:00 Uhr: Lazy Gogo Dancing with Jorge De Hoyos

18:00 Uhr: Queer deities with Robert Van Ravens

18.00 Uhr: Unmasking Shame - Meditation and Touch in Self Love with Serge Tampakakis