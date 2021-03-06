Village Online: The Heart Meridian - An Exploration in Self Love

mit Serge Tampakakis

für GBTQ Männer*

In this workshop, we'll be diving deeper into the heart meridian line. In the first part, we'll practice together an opening meridian acupressure sequence and explore different self-massage techniques followed by the 'floating heart' meditation. Prepare for deep breathing and allowing yourself permission to receive your own touch in a warming, loving way.

>> This event takes place in English only.

