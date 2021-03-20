Village Online: The Lung Meridian An Exploration in Self Love

mit Serge Tampakakis

für GBTQ Männer*

This is an invitation to explore the paths of your breath. The lung meridian governs our ability to connect with appreciation and let go of emotions we carry that don’t belong to us. Reconnect with the full potential of your breath, as we explore the lung meridian line through meditation, acupressure and breath-work. We will conclude the evening with solo tantra work and yoga nidra. Breathe in your truth.

>> This event takes place in English only.

