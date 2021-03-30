Village Movie Night - Pioneers | “Naked Civil Servant” – J. Gold

hosted by Halvard Haldorsen

für GBTQ Männer*

Pioneers “Naked Civil Servant” – J. Gold / OV in englischer Sprache ohne Untertitel

Story of the life of Quentin Crisp, an Englishman who was brave enough to live his life according to his own style even in the hostile days of WW2.

The Naked Civil Servant is a 1975 biographical film based on Quentin Crisp's 1968 book of the same name, starring John Hurt and directed by Jack Gold, adapted by Philip Mackie, and produced by Verity Lambert. Original version in English without subtitles

Derzeit gehen wir davon aus, dass wir diese Veranstaltung als Präsenzveranstaltung mit Hygienekonzept durchführen können.

Sollte wegen der Pandemie es nicht möglich sein, werden wir die online bieten.

