„Wir beseitigen damit eine völlig aus der Zeit gefallene Ungleichbehandlung“,

US-HEALTH-BLOOD DRIVE

A person wearing a face mask and a sticker on their t-shirt donates blood during a Children's Hospital Los Angeles blood donation drive in the LA Kings blood mobile outside the Crypto.com Arena on January 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. - Earlier this month the American Red Cross declared a "national blood crisis" calling the shortage the worst in over a decade during a surge of the Omnicron variant of Covid-19. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)