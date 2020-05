Irak: Regenbogenfahne empört Regierung in Bagdad

Proud to see the Rainbow Flag flying from so many of our diplomatic missions today! 🏳️‍🌈 🌍



From London🇬🇧 to Baku🇦🇿, Singapore🇸🇬 to Baghdad🇮🇶, we’re all showing our support for #IDAHOBIT2020 and the rights of LGBT+ people around the world! pic.twitter.com/A3AsIUf65d