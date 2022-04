Rückzieher in London: Kein Verbot von Konversionstherapien

×

Boris Johnson Leaves 10 Downing Street For Prime Minister's Ques

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for his weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) appearance in the House of Commons in London, England, on March 30, 2022. London's Metropolitan Police this week announced that 12 people are to be fined as part of the 'partygate' inquiry into Downing Street lockdown gatherings alleged to have broken covid rules in place at the time, including some attended by the prime minister. (Photo by David Cliff/NurPhoto) (Photo by David Cliff / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)