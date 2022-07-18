Pride in Südkorea: Starker Polizeischutz nötig

×

SKOREA-LGBTQ-RIGHTS

Participants take part in a parade as it rains heavily during a Pride event in support of LGBTQ rights as part of the Seoul Queer Culture Festival in Seoul on July 16, 2022. - Pride returned to the streets of Seoul on July 16 after a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus, with revellers gathering at City Hall to chant, dance and wave rainbow flags, and conservative groups turning out in force to protest the event. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)