Foto: Anthony Wallace / AFP

Petrus war am Ende gnädig

Pride in Südkorea: Starker Polizeischutz nötig

Mehrere tausend Menschen haben am Samstag in Seoul für mehr Rechte sexueller Minderheiten demonstriert.

Bei der ersten Pride Parade nach zweijähriger Corona-Pause schwenkten die Teilnehmer in der südkoreanischen Hauptstadt riesige Regenbogenfahnen und trotzten singend und tanzend dem strömenden Regen.

Begleitet wurde der Demonstrationszug von teilweise heftigen Protesten. Der Pride-Marsch wurde von einem großen Polizeiaufgebot begleitet. Die Beamten versuchten, einen Korridor zwischen den Teilnehmern und den Gegendemonstranten aufrecht zu halten. Diese hielten Plakate mit Aufschriften wie „Homosexualität ist Sünde“ oder „Nein zur Homo-Ehe“ nach oben.  

„Die südkoreanische Gesellschaft hat bei den LGBTQ-Rechten noch einen langen Weg vor sich“, sagte der Aktivist Joy. „Wir sind immer in einer Situation, wo unsere Existenz geleugnet wird.“

Mit seiner Teilnahme an der Pride Parade wolle er „zeigen, dass wir existieren - und wenn es nur für einen Tag ist“. Gleichgeschlechtliche Ehen sind in Südkorea immer noch verboten. *AFP/jes

