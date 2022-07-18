Pride in Südkorea: Starker Polizeischutz nötig

Foto: Anthony Wallace / AFP
SKOREA-LGBTQ-RIGHTS
Participants take part in a parade as it rains heavily during a Pride event in support of LGBTQ rights as part of the Seoul Queer Culture Festival in Seoul on July 16, 2022. - Pride returned to the streets of Seoul on July 16 after a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus, with revellers gathering at City Hall to chant, dance and wave rainbow flags, and conservative groups turning out in force to protest the event. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)
Bei der ersten Pride Parade nach zweijähriger Corona-Pause schwenkten die Teilnehmer in der südkoreanischen Hauptstadt riesige Regenbogenfahnen und trotzten singend und tanzend dem strömenden Regen.
Foto: Anthony Wallace / AFP
SKOREA-LGBTQ-RIGHTS
Participants take part in a parade as it rains heavily during a Pride event in support of LGBTQ rights as part of the Seoul Queer Culture Festival in Seoul on July 16, 2022. - Pride returned to the streets of Seoul on July 16 after a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus, with revellers gathering at City Hall to chant, dance and wave rainbow flags, and conservative groups turning out in force to protest the event. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)
Begleitet wurde der Demonstrationszug von teilweise heftigen Protesten. Der Pride-Marsch wurde von einem großen Polizeiaufgebot begleitet. Die Beamten versuchten, einen Korridor zwischen den Teilnehmern und den Gegendemonstranten aufrecht zu halten. Diese hielten Plakate mit Aufschriften wie „Homosexualität ist Sünde“ oder „Nein zur Homo-Ehe“ nach oben.
Foto: Anthony Wallace / AFP
SKOREA-LGBTQ-RIGHTS
Anti-gay activists hold banners as it rains heavily during a Pride event in support of LGBTQ rights during the Seoul Queer Culture Festival in Seoul on July 16, 2022. - Pride returned to the streets of Seoul on July 16 after a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus, with revellers gathering at City Hall to chant, dance and wave rainbow flags, and conservative groups turning out in force to protest the event. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)
„Die südkoreanische Gesellschaft hat bei den LGBTQ-Rechten noch einen langen Weg vor sich“, sagte der Aktivist Joy. „Wir sind immer in einer Situation, wo unsere Existenz geleugnet wird.“
Foto: Anthony Wallace / AFP
SKOREA-LGBTQ-RIGHTS
Participants take part in a parade as it rains heavily during a Pride event in support of LGBTQ rights as part of the Seoul Queer Culture Festival in Seoul on July 16, 2022. - Pride returned to the streets of Seoul on July 16 after a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus, with revellers gathering at City Hall to chant, dance and wave rainbow flags, and conservative groups turning out in force to protest the event. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)
Mit seiner Teilnahme an der Pride Parade wolle er „zeigen, dass wir existieren - und wenn es nur für einen Tag ist“. Gleichgeschlechtliche Ehen sind in Südkorea immer noch verboten. *AFP/jes