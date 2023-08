Weltbank stoppt neue Kredite für Uganda wegen Anti-Homosexuellen-Gesetz

×

Members of the transgender and LGBTQ community hold candles as they take part in the vigil of the Transgender day of Remembrance in order to pay tributes to victims of hate crimes in Uganda and all over the world, in Kampala, Uganda, on November 23,2019. - The event comes after a number of attacks on the LGBTQ community in Uganda in recent months, and follows the arrest of 120 people in a raid on an LGBTQ-friendly nightclub in Kampala on November 10, 2019. A colonial-era law outlaws gay sex in the country, many LGBTQ people continue to be victims of violence from hate crimes. (Photo by Sumy SADRUNI / AFP)