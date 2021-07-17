Fotostrecke • CSD in Frankfurt

Ohne Musik-Trucks und mit 1,50 Abstandsgebot, so startete der CSD in der Main-Metropole Frankfurt heute und am Ende zählten die Veranstalter*innen über 8.000 Besucher. 2.000 waren nur erwartet worden. Fotos von unseren Kolleg*innen der GAB. Die Stimmung war fröhlich und entspannt, so ein Polizeisprecher auf Anfrage der Hessenschau.
