Hintergrund: Das Verbot des IZH – gut für Queers!

GERMANY-POLITICS-RELIGION-INVESTIGATION

A police officer is seen in front of the "Blue Mosque", housing the Islamic Centre of Hamburg, northern Germany, on July 24, 2024, after a ban by German Interior Ministry following several months of investigation over its alleged support for Lebanon's Hezbollah group and its links to Iran. - In a statement, the Interior ministry said on July 24, 2024 that it "banned the Hamburg Islamic Centre and its affiliated organisations throughout Germany to date, as it is an Islamist extremist organisation pursuing anti-constitutional objectives". (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)