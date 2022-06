Familienministerin nach Osloer Anschlag: Kampf gegen Homophobie

×

GERMANY-POLITICS-GOVERNMENT-PARTIES

Deputy Chairperson of the Green Party parliamentary group Lisa Paus speaks during a press conference at the Green Party's federal headquarters in Berlin, on April 14, 2022, as she is designated new German Minister for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth. - German Green Lisa Paus, an expert in economics and finance, is to become new German Minister for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth in Olaf Scholz's government after the resignation of her predecessor on Monday. (Photo by Fabian Sommer / POOL / AFP)