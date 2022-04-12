Berghain

Foto: M. Rädel

Daniel-Ryan Spaulding: queere Hymne

Musik mit Botschaft von Daniel-Ryan Spaulding (großes Bild oben), dem GRANDIOSEN Comedian, der uns zum Beispiel mit „Popular in de Nederlands!“ (kleines Bild rechts) erfreut.

Oder uns Videoclips über Schwulenklischees, das Berghain und Europäer um die Ohren haut. Jetzt hat der Lustige einen Techno-Track, eine Empowerment-Hymne am Start EVERYBODIN ft. Daniel Ryan Spaulding „We Can Do Better“. Und die ist richtig gut ... Unser Video des Tages! www.danielryanspaulding.com