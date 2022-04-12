Daniel-Ryan Spaulding: queere Hymne

Foto: www.danielryanspaulding.com
Daniel-Ryan Spaulding
„This Gay Techno-Disco song is about stopping the destruction of the planet, and ending war! It is the brainchild of EVERYBODIN, a new collaboration by DJ YoAv Arnon and the music producer Henree“
Musik mit Botschaft von Daniel-Ryan Spaulding (großes Bild oben), dem GRANDIOSEN Comedian, der uns zum Beispiel mit „Popular in de Nederlands!“ (kleines Bild rechts) erfreut.
Oder uns Videoclips über Schwulenklischees, das Berghain und Europäer um die Ohren haut. Jetzt hat der Lustige einen Techno-Track, eine Empowerment-Hymne am Start EVERYBODIN ft. Daniel Ryan Spaulding „We Can Do Better“. Und die ist richtig gut ... Unser Video des Tages! www.danielryanspaulding.com