Groove Armada „Edge of the Horizon“

Es tut mir leid, aber ich muss ihre größten Hits nochmals erwähnen: „I See You Baby“, „At the River“, „Superstylin’“ und natürlich „If Everybody Looked the Same“. Jetzt wisst ihr, wer das ist und was da abgeht. Viel. Und Groove Armada kommen jetzt zurück.

Anfang Oktober veröffentlichen Tom Findlay und Andy Cato ihr neues Album „Edge of the Horizon“, das sich wieder entschlossen Genres wie Dance, House, Elektro-Pop widmet. Alles in allem aber mehr nach den frühen 1980ern und „Horse Meat Disco“ klingt, als die Vorgänger.

Eine dicke Prise 80er-Pop, ein Schuss Ska, Chill-out, Soul, Disco-Beats, dubbige Indie-Einsprengsel und so ... Oberfett! Das ganze Album ist ein Knaller. Die Vorab-Chartsingle „Get Out on the Dancefloor (feat. Nick Littlemore)“ ist dabei nur eines der vielen Höhepunkte, das Video gibt es hier, das Album am 2. Oktober.

www.groovearmada.com