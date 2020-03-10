Rote Lippen und eine großartige Stimme

Ray Dalton sang schon mit und für Macklemore, Felix Jaehn und Madcon, jetzt hat er mit „In My Bones“ eine starke Solosingle am Start. Und im Video erlebt man ihn dank leichtem Make-up und edlen Posen sympathisch queer.

Ray Dalton (geboren am 10. Mai 1991) sang schon mit 6 Jahren beim Chor, kurz darauf lobpreiste er beim „Total Experience Gospel Choir“. Das Lied „In My Bones“ selbst ist eine soulige Hymne auf das selbstbestimmte Leben, positiv, groß und auch tanzbar – was auch der Clip beweist.