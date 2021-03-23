Underground-Techno? The Orb!

× Erweitern Foto: M. Rädel Wolken, Himmel Einer ihrer Klassiker hatte Wolken zum Thema: „Little Fluffy Clouds“ von 1990 wurde mehrmals veröffentlicht, seine höchste Position in den Hitlisten hatte das Lied 1993: Platz 10 in UK

The Orb „Abolition of The Royal Familia - Guillotine Mixes“

Schon seit den späten 1980ern sorgt Alex Paterson mit wechselnden Partnern für feinste Klubmusik. Am 9. April erscheint das neue The-Orb-Album „Abolition of the Royal Familia – Guillotine Mixes“, ein Video daraus haben wir hier für dich „Daze“.

1988 wurde das Chill-out-Trance-Ambient-Projekt The Orb gegründet. Mitglieder waren Alex Paterson und Jimmy Cauty – die eine Hälfte von dem damals schon in den Hitlisten erfolgreichen Projekt The KLF.

Foto: Instagram / theorblive The Orb Alex Paterson und Michael Rendall

Allerdings waren die Charts nie das erklärte Ziel von The Orb (aktuelle Besetzung: Alex Paterson und Michael Rendall), obwohl sie auch dort Erfolge landeten, etwa mit „Little Fluffy Clouds“, „Toxygene“, „A Huge Ever Growing Pulsating Brain That Rules from the Centre of the Ultraworld“, „Assassin“ oder „Blue Room“. Letzteres übrigens die längste Single, die jemals in den Top 10 der UK-Charts stand: 40 Minuten!

www.theorb.com