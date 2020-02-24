SO36: My Ugly X

My Ugly X SO36
Get ready to bounce: Boyband-Hits, Eurodance und Happy Hardcore, das SO36 setzt höchst erfolgreich auf alte Musik.
„Say oops upside your head, say oops upside your head / Everybody say op-ah-la“ oder lieber „What I really, really, really want its true / (...) La di da da la la la la la la“? Und wie wäre es mit „I want to scream / I want to jump for joy and I want everyone to know“?
New Kids on the Block
Bei der „My Ugly X“ im altehrwürdigen SO36 bekommst du Lieder, die genau solche Texte haben. Und das ist nicht nur vollkommen okay, es ist Kunst, Musik, die einfach Spaß macht. Und nicht vergessen: „This beat is, this beat is, this beat is Technotronic“.
28.2., My Ugly X, SO36, Oranienstr. 190, U Kottbusser Tor, 23:59 Uhr