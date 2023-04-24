Pure: House, Pop und Urban

von

Frankfurts coole Houseparty bietet auf ihren zwei Ebenen feine musikalische Abwechslung: Auf dem Hauptfloor mixen Pure-Macher Mark Hartmann und Gast-DJ Le Skim elektronisch-housige Beats und Grooves für die smoothen Moves.

Im Basement sorgt DJane Abrissbarbie mit Hits von Pop-Icons wie Lady Gaga bis Beyoncé und einer ordentlichen Portion Urban Beats für einen alternativen Soundtrack. Drumherum heißt´s wie immer: coole Drinks, lässige Attitüde und flirty Stimmung an der Bar.

Early Birds wissen: Wer in der ersten halben Stunde erscheint, spart 5 Euro Eintritt.

29.4., Karlson, Karlstr. 7, Frankfurt, 22:30 Uhr, Infos auf Instagram

E-PAPER

Terminkalender

Party, Oper oder Podiumsdiskussion? männer* hat sie alle. Für ganz Deutschland. Finden statt suchen!

Erweiterte Suche