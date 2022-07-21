GAB Covermodel 2022 – Das Voting

× Erweitern Foto: bjö

Beim Frankfurter CSD konnten sich die Besucher*innen in der GAB-Casting-Lounge bewerben – hier kommen die Kandidat*innen, die sich dem Voting der GAB-Leser*innen stellen!

Am Voting teilzunehmen ist ganz einfach:

Check’ die Galerie der Kandidat*innen

wähle deine*n Favorit*in aus

merke dir die Bildnummer (NICHT die Nummer auf der Tafel!)

wähle im Teilnahmeformular am Ende der Galerie aus dem Drop-Down-Menü die Bildnummer aus

zusammen mit dem ausgefüllten Formular absenden.

Wer bis zum 8. August 2022 die meisten Stimmen gesammelt hat, wird das GAB Covermodel 2022!

Das Shooting

Als GAB-Covermodel ist man in guten Händen: Der Frankfurter Fotograf Hans Keller setzt das GAB Covermodel 2022 professionell in Szene. In seinem Fotostudio entstehen in lockerer Atmosphäre verschiedene Aufnahmen, die nicht nur als Covermotiv dienen, sondern auch als Galerie im GAB Magazin erscheinen – so kann das GAB Covermodel verschiedene Facetten der Persönlichkeit zeigen.

www.hanskeller.com

Die weiteren Gewinne

Neben dem professionellen Fotoshooting verlosen wir unter allen Teilnehmenden weitere attraktive Preise: Dinnergutscheine für das Frankfurter Restaurant „Leib & Seele 21West“, Gutscheine für Blumen vom Blumen Meister sowie Gutscheine für einen Haarschnitt bei WeDo Friseure in Sachsenhausen.

Die Covermodel-Galerie

Foto: GAB #001 Foto: GAB #002 Foto: GAB #003 Foto: GAB #004 Foto: GAB #005 Foto: GAB #006 Foto: GAB #007 Foto: GAB #008 Foto: GAB #009 Foto: GAB #010 Foto: GAB #011 Foto: GAB #012 Foto: GAB #013 Foto: GAB #014 Foto: GAB #015 Foto: GAB #016 Foto: GAB #017 Foto: GAB #018 Foto: GAB #019 Foto: GAB #020 Foto: GAB #021 Foto: GAB #022 Foto: GAB #023 Foto: GAB #024 Foto: GAB #025 Foto: GAB #026 Foto: GAB #027 Foto: GAB #028 Foto: GAB #029 Foto: GAB #030 Foto: GAB #031 Foto: GAB #032 Foto: GAB #033 Foto: GAB #034 Foto: GAB #035 Foto: GAB #036 Foto: GAB #037 Foto: GAB #038 Foto: GAB #039 Foto: GAB #040 Foto: GAB #041 Foto: GAB #042 Foto: GAB #043 Foto: GAB #044 Foto: GAB #045 Foto: GAB #046 Foto: GAB #047 Foto: GAB #048 Foto: GAB #049 Foto: GAB #050 Foto: GAB #051 Foto: GAB #052 Foto: GAB #053 Foto: GAB #054 Foto: GAB #055 Foto: GAB #056 Foto: GAB #057 Foto: GAB #058 Foto: GAB #059 Foto: GAB #060 Foto: GAB #061 Foto: GAB #062 Foto: GAB #063 Foto: GAB #064 Foto: GAB #065 Foto: GAB #066 Foto: GAB #067 Foto: GAB #068 Foto: GAB #069 Foto: GAB #070 Foto: GAB #071 Foto: GAB #072 Foto: GAB #073 Foto: GAB #074 Foto: GAB #075 Foto: GAB #076 Foto: GAB #077 Foto: GAB #078 Foto: GAB #079 Foto: GAB #080 Foto: GAB #081 Foto: GAB #082 Foto: GAB #083 Foto: GAB #084 Foto: GAB #085 Foto: GAB #086 Foto: GAB #087 Foto: GAB #088 Foto: GAB #089 Foto: GAB #090 Foto: GAB #091 Foto: GAB #092 Foto: GAB #093 Foto: GAB #094 Foto: GAB #095 Foto: GAB #096 Foto: GAB #097 Foto: GAB #098 Foto: GAB #099 Foto: GAB #100 Foto: GAB #101 Foto: GAB #102 Foto: GAB #103 Foto: GAB #104 Foto: GAB #105 Foto: GAB #106 Foto: GAB #107

Das Voting – hier kannst du abstimmen!