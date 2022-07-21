GAB Covermodel 2022 – Das Voting

von

Beim Frankfurter CSD konnten sich die Besucher*innen in der GAB-Casting-Lounge bewerben – hier kommen die Kandidat*innen, die sich dem Voting der GAB-Leser*innen stellen!

Am Voting teilzunehmen ist ganz einfach:

Check’ die Galerie der Kandidat*innen

wähle deine*n Favorit*in aus

merke dir die Bildnummer (NICHT die Nummer auf der Tafel!)

wähle im Teilnahmeformular am Ende der Galerie aus dem Drop-Down-Menü die Bildnummer aus

zusammen mit dem ausgefüllten Formular absenden.

Wer bis zum 8. August 2022 die meisten Stimmen gesammelt hat, wird das GAB Covermodel 2022!

Das Shooting

Als GAB-Covermodel ist man in guten Händen: Der Frankfurter Fotograf Hans Keller setzt das GAB Covermodel 2022 professionell in Szene. In seinem Fotostudio entstehen in lockerer Atmosphäre verschiedene Aufnahmen, die nicht nur als Covermotiv dienen, sondern auch als Galerie im GAB Magazin erscheinen – so kann das GAB Covermodel verschiedene Facetten der Persönlichkeit zeigen.

Die weiteren Gewinne

Neben dem professionellen Fotoshooting verlosen wir unter allen Teilnehmenden weitere attraktive Preise: Dinnergutscheine für das Frankfurter Restaurant „Leib & Seele 21West“, Gutscheine für Blumen vom Blumen Meister sowie Gutscheine für einen Haarschnitt bei WeDo Friseure in Sachsenhausen.

Die Covermodel-Galerie

Das Voting – hier kannst du abstimmen!

