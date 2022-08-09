× Erweitern Foto: bjö

Beim Frankfurter CSD konnten sich die Besucher*innen in der GAB-Casting-Lounge bewerben – die GAB-Leser*innen konnten zwei Wochen abstimmen um das GAB Covermodel 2022 zu wählen!

Wer gewonnen hat, erfahrt ihr in der September-Ausgabe des GAB Magazins!

Das Shooting

Als GAB-Covermodel ist man in guten Händen: Der Frankfurter Fotograf Hans Keller setzt das GAB Covermodel 2022 professionell in Szene. In seinem Fotostudio entstehen in lockerer Atmosphäre verschiedene Aufnahmen, die nicht nur als Covermotiv dienen, sondern auch als Galerie im GAB Magazin erscheinen – so kann das GAB Covermodel verschiedene Facetten der Persönlichkeit zeigen.

Die weiteren Gewinne

Neben dem professionellen Fotoshooting verlosen wir unter allen Teilnehmenden weitere attraktive Preise: Dinnergutscheine für das Frankfurter Restaurant „Leib & Seele 21West“, Gutscheine für Blumen vom Blumen Meister sowie Gutscheine für einen Haarschnitt bei WeDo Friseure in Sachsenhausen.

Die Covermodel-Galerie