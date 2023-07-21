GAB Covermodel 2023 – Das Voting

Beim Frankfurter CSD 2023 konnten sich die Besucher*innen in der GAB-Casting-Lounge bewerben – hier kommen die Fotos der Kandidat*innen, die sich dem Voting der GAB-Leser*innen stellen!

Am Voting teilzunehmen ist ganz einfach:

Check’ die Galerie der Kandidat*innen

wähle deine*n Favorit*in aus

merke dir die #Bildnummer (NICHT die Nummer auf der Tafel!)

wähle im Teilnahmeformular am Ende der Galerie aus dem Drop-Down-Menü die #Bildnummer aus

zusammen mit dem ausgefüllten Formular absenden.

Wer bis zum 13. August 2023 die meisten Stimmen gesammelt hat, wird GAB Covermodel 2023!

Das Shooting

Als GAB Covermodel ist man in guten Händen: Der Frankfurter Fotograf Hans Keller setzt das GAB Covermodel 2023 professionell in Szene. In seinem Fotostudio entstehen in lockerer Atmosphäre verschiedene Aufnahmen, die nicht nur als Covermotiv dienen, sondern auch als Galerie im GAB Magazin erscheinen – so kann das GAB Covermodel verschiedene Facetten der Persönlichkeit zeigen.

www.hanskeller.com

Gay Cruise 2024

Das GAB Covermodel 2023 bekommt außerdem die Möglichkeit, zusammen mit einer Begleitung nach Wahl an der Spartacus Gay Cruise 2024 teilzunehmen! Die Mittelmeer-Kreuzfahrt findet vom 9. bis 16. Oktober 2024 statt und führt von Athen über Mykonos, Zypern, Tel Aviv bis nach Kreta. Das GAB Covermodel und die Begleitperson sind in einer Doppelkabine dabei!

www.spartacus.cruises

Die Covermodel-Galerie

Freitag

Samstag

Sonntag

Das Voting – hier kannst du abstimmen!

