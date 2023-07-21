GAB Covermodel 2023 – Das Voting

Coverfotos: Hans Keller
Beim Frankfurter CSD 2023 konnten sich die Besucher*innen in der GAB-Casting-Lounge bewerben – hier kommen die Fotos der Kandidat*innen, die sich dem Voting der GAB-Leser*innen stellen!
Am Voting teilzunehmen ist ganz einfach:
Check’ die Galerie der Kandidat*innen
wähle deine*n Favorit*in aus
merke dir die #Bildnummer (NICHT die Nummer auf der Tafel!)
wähle im Teilnahmeformular am Ende der Galerie aus dem Drop-Down-Menü die #Bildnummer aus
zusammen mit dem ausgefüllten Formular absenden.
Wer bis zum 13. August 2023 die meisten Stimmen gesammelt hat, wird GAB Covermodel 2023!
Das Shooting
Als GAB Covermodel ist man in guten Händen: Der Frankfurter Fotograf Hans Keller setzt das GAB Covermodel 2023 professionell in Szene. In seinem Fotostudio entstehen in lockerer Atmosphäre verschiedene Aufnahmen, die nicht nur als Covermotiv dienen, sondern auch als Galerie im GAB Magazin erscheinen – so kann das GAB Covermodel verschiedene Facetten der Persönlichkeit zeigen.
Gay Cruise 2024
Das GAB Covermodel 2023 bekommt außerdem die Möglichkeit, zusammen mit einer Begleitung nach Wahl an der Spartacus Gay Cruise 2024 teilzunehmen! Die Mittelmeer-Kreuzfahrt findet vom 9. bis 16. Oktober 2024 statt und führt von Athen über Mykonos, Zypern, Tel Aviv bis nach Kreta. Das GAB Covermodel und die Begleitperson sind in einer Doppelkabine dabei!
Die Covermodel-Galerie
Freitag
Foto: GAB
#001
Foto: GAB
#002
Foto: GAB
#003
Foto: GAB
#004
Foto: GAB
#005
Foto: GAB
#006
Foto: GAB
#007
Foto: GAB
#008
Foto: GAB
#009
Foto: GAB
#010
Foto: GAB
#011
Foto: GAB
#012
Foto: GAB
#013
Foto: GAB
#014
Foto: GAB
#015
Foto: GAB
#016
Foto: GAB
#017
Foto: GAB
#018
Foto: GAB
#019
Foto: GAB
#020
Foto: GAB
#021
Foto: GAB
#022
Foto: GAB
#023
Foto: GAB
#024
Foto: GAB
#025
Foto: GAB
#026
Foto: GAB
#027
Foto: GAB
#028
Foto: GAB
#029
Foto: GAB
#030
Foto: GAB
#031
Foto: GAB
#032
Foto: GAB
#033
Foto: GAB
#034
Foto: GAB
#035
Foto: GAB
#036
Foto: GAB
#037
Foto: GAB
#038
Foto: GAB
#039
Foto: GAB
#040
Foto: GAB
#041
Foto: GAB
#042
Foto: GAB
#043
Foto: GAB
#044
Foto: GAB
#045
Foto: GAB
#046
Foto: GAB
#047
Foto: GAB
#048
Foto: GAB
#049
Foto: GAB
#050
Foto: GAB
#051
Foto: GAB
#052
Foto: GAB
#053
Foto: GAB
#054
Foto: GAB
#055
Foto: GAB
#056
Foto: GAB
#057
Samstag
Foto: GAB
#058
Foto: GAB
#059
Foto: GAB
#060
Foto: GAB
#061
Foto: GAB
#062
Foto: GAB
#063
Foto: GAB
#064
Foto: GAB
#065
Foto: GAB
#066
Foto: GAB
#067
Foto: GAB
#068
Foto: GAB
#069
Foto: GAB
#070
#071
#072
Foto: GAB
#073
Foto: GAB
#074
Foto: GAB
#075
#076
#077
#078
Foto: GAB
#079
Foto: GAB
#080
Foto: GAB
#081
Foto: GAB
#082
#083
#084
Foto: GAB
#085
Foto: GAB
#086
Foto: GAB
#087
#088
Foto: GAB
#089
Foto: GAB
#090
Foto: GAB
#091
Foto: GAB
#092
Foto: GAB
#093
Foto: GAB
#094
Foto: GAB
#095
#096
Foto: GAB
#097
Foto: GAB
#098
Foto: GAB
#099
Foto: GAB
#100
Foto: GAB
#101
Foto: GAB
#102
Foto: GAB
#103
Foto: GAB
#104
Foto: GAB
#105
Foto: GAB
#106
Foto: GAB
#107
Foto: GAB
#108
Foto: GAB
#109
Foto: GAB
#110
Foto: GAB
#111
Foto: GAB
#112
Foto: GAB
#113
Foto: GAB
#114
Foto: GAB
#115
Foto: GAB
#116
Foto: GAB
#117
Foot: GAB
#118
Foto: GAB
#119
Foto: GAB
#120
Foto.: GAB
#121
Foto: GAB
#122
Foto: GAB
#123
Foto: GAB
#124
Foto: GAB
#125
Foto: GAB
#126
Foto: GAB
#127
Foto: GAB
#128
Foto: GAB
#129
Foto: GAB
#130
Foto: GAB
#131
Foto: GAB
#132
Foto: GAB
#133
Foto: GAB
#134
Foto: GAB
#135
Foto: GAB
#136
Foto: GAB
#137
Foto: GAB
#138
Foto: GAB
#139
Foto: GAB
#140
Foto: GAB
#141
Foto: GAB
#142
Foto: GAB
#143
Foto: GAB
#144
Foto: GAB
#145
Foto: GAB
#146
Foto: GAB
#147
Foto: GAB
#148
Foto: GAB
#149
Foto: GAB
#150
Foto: GAB
#151
Foto: GAB
#152
Foto: GAB
#153
Foto: GAB
#154
Foto: GAB
#155
Foto: GAB
#156
Foto: GAB
#157
Foto: GAB
#158
Sonntag
Foto: GAB
#159
Foto: GAB
#160
Foto: GAB
#161
Foto: GAB
#162
Foto: GAB
#163
Foto: GAB
#164
Foto: GAB
#165
Foto: GAB
#166
Foto: GAB
#167
Foto: GAB
#168
Foto: GAB
#169
Foto: GAB
#170
Foto: GAB
#171
Foto: GAB
#172
Foto: GAB
#173
Foto: GAB
#174
Foto: GAB
#175
Foto: GAB
#176
Foto: GAB
#177
Foto: GAB
#178
Foto: GAB
#179
Foto: GAB
#180
Foto: GAB
#181
Foto: GAB
#182
Foto: GAB
#183
Foto: GAB
#184
Foto: GAB
#185
Foto: GAB
#186