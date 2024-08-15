GAB Covermodel 2024 – Das Voting

× Erweitern Foto: bjö Tante Gladice sagt: Vote! Vote! Vote!

Die Kandidat*innen haben sich beworben – jetzt sind die GAB-Leser*innen gefragt: Das Voting des GAB-Covermodel-Contest 2024 ist eröffnet!

Am Voting teilnehmen ist ganz einfach:

Check’ die Galerie der Kandidat*innen

wähle deine*n F avorit*in aus

aus merke dir die #Bildnummer (NICHT die Nummer auf der Tafel!)

(NICHT die Nummer auf der Tafel!) wähle im Teilnahmeformular am Ende der Galerie aus dem Drop-Down-Menü die #Bildnummer aus

am Ende der Galerie aus dem Drop-Down-Menü zusammen mit dem ausgefüllten Formular absenden

Wer bis zum 13. September 2024 die meisten Stimmen gesammelt hat, wird GAB Covermodel 2024!

Das Shooting

Als GAB Covermodel ist man in guten Händen: Der Frankfurter Fotograf Hans Keller setzt das GAB Covermodel 2024 professionell in Szene. In seinem Fotostudio entstehen in lockerer Atmosphäre verschiedene Aufnahmen, die nicht nur als Covermotiv dienen, sondern auch als Galerie im GAB Magazin erscheinen – so kann das GAB Covermodel verschiedene Facetten der Persönlichkeit zeigen.

www.hanskeller.com

Die Gewinne

Gay Cruise 2025

Expand Foto: Spartacus Gay Cruise

Neben dem professionellen Fotoshooting gewinnt das GAB-Covermodel eine Reise auf der sexy Spartacus Gay Cruise 2025 zusammen mit einer Begleitperson in einer schicken Doppelkabine. Die siebentägige Gay-Cruise findet vom 20. bis 27. Mai 2025 statt; diesmal sind die Adria und Italien das Reiseziel.

www.spartacus.cruises

Valdo Aquarius Blanc de Blancs

Expand Foto: Valdo

Platz Zwei des Votings darf sich über ein besonderes Genusserlebnis freuen: Der Valdo Aquarius Blanc de Blancs ist ein edler italienischer Schaumwein mit einem prickelnden Bouquet fruchtiger Aromen voll Frische und Komplexität. Auch das Design ist ein echtes Meisterwerk: Gestaltet von der New Yorker Künstlerin Ceci Johnson, ranken sich tanzende Meerjungfrauen in einer blumigen Unterwasserwelt entlang der Flaschenoberfläche; das Motiv wurde mittels eines speziellen Verfahrens aufgebracht, was der Flasche eine wertige Optik und Haptik verleiht. Der zweite Platz des GAB-Covermodel-Shootings darf sich auf sechs Flaschen Valdo Aquarius Blanc de Blancs samt passender Gläser freuen!

de.valdo.com

Die Galerie

Hier kommen die Fotos der Kandidat*innen, die sich dem Voting der GAB-Leser*innen stellen!

Foto: GAB Magazin #001 Foto: GAB Magazin #002 Foto: GAB Magazin #003 Foto: GAB Magazin #004 Foto: GAB Magazin #005 Foto: GAB Magazin #006 Foto: GAB Magazin #007 Foto: GAB Magazin #008 Foto: GAB Magazin #009 Foto: GAB Magazin #010

Foto: GAB Magazin #011 Foto: GAB Magazin #012 Foto: GAB Magazin #013 Foto: GAB Magazin #014 Foto: GAB Magazin #015 Foto: GAB Magazin #016 Foto: GAB Magazin #017 Foto: GAB Magazin #018 Foto: GAB Magazin #019 Foto: GAB Magazin #020

Foto: GAB Magazin #021 Foto: GAB Magazin #022 Foto: GAB Magazin #023 Foto: GAB Magazin #024 Foto: GAB Magazin #025 Foto: GAB Magazin #026 Foto: GAB Magazin #027 Foto: GAB Magazin #028 Foto: GAB Magazin #029 Foto: GAB Magazin #030

Foto: GAB Magazin #031 Foto: GAB Magazin #032 Foto: GAB Magazin #033 Foto: GAB Magazin #034 Foto: GAB Magazin #035 Foto: GAB Magazin #036 Foto: GAB Magazin #037 Foto: GAB Magazin #038 Foto: GAB Magazin #039 Foto: GAB Magazin #040

Foto: GAB Magazin #041 Foto: GAB Magazin #042 Foto: GAB Magazin #043 Foto: GAB Magazin #044 Foto: GAB Magazin #045 Foto: GAB Magazin #046 Foto: GAB Magazin #047 Foto: GAB Magazin #048 Foto: GAB Magazin #049 Foto: GAB Magazin #050

Foto: GAB Magazin #051 Foto: GAB Magazin #052 Foto: GAB Magazin #053 Foto: GAB Magazin #054 Foto: GAB Magazin #055 Foto: GAB Magazin #056 Foto: GAB Magazin #057 Foto: GAB Magazin #058 Foto: GAB Magazin #059 Foto: GAB Magazin #060

Foto: GAB Magazin #061 Foto: GAB Magazin #062 Foto: GAB Magazin #063 Foto: GAB Magazin #064 Foto: GAB Magazin #065 Foto: GAB Magazin #066 Foto: GAB Magazin #067 Foto: GAB Magazin #068 Foto: GAB Magazin #069 Foto: GAB Magazin #070

Foto: GAB Magazin #071 Foto: GAB Magazin #072 Foto: GAB Magazin #073 Foto: GAB Magazin #074 Foto: GAB Magazin #075 Foto: GAB Magazin #076 Foto: GAB Magazin #077 Foto: GAB Magazin #078 Foto: GAB Magazin #079 Foto: GAB Magazin #080

Foto: GAB Magazin #081 Foto: GAB Magazin #082 Foto: GAB Magazin #083 Foto: GAB Magazin #084 Foto: GAB Magazin #085 Foto: GAB Magazin #086 Foto: GAB Magazin #087 Foto: GAB Magazin #088 Foto: GAB Magazin #089 Foto: GAB Magazin #090 Foto: GAB Magazin #091 Foto: GAB Magazin #092 Foto: GAB Magazin #093

