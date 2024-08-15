GAB Covermodel 2024 – Das Voting

Foto: bjö
Tante Gladice sagt: Vote! Vote! Vote!
Die Kandidat*innen haben sich beworben – jetzt sind die GAB-Leser*innen gefragt: Das Voting des GAB-Covermodel-Contest 2024 ist eröffnet!
Am Voting teilnehmen ist ganz einfach:
- Check’ die Galerie der Kandidat*innen
- wähle deine*n Favorit*in aus
- merke dir die #Bildnummer (NICHT die Nummer auf der Tafel!)
- wähle im Teilnahmeformular am Ende der Galerie aus dem Drop-Down-Menü die #Bildnummer aus
- zusammen mit dem ausgefüllten Formular absenden
Wer bis zum 13. September 2024 die meisten Stimmen gesammelt hat, wird GAB Covermodel 2024!
Das Shooting
Als GAB Covermodel ist man in guten Händen: Der Frankfurter Fotograf Hans Keller setzt das GAB Covermodel 2024 professionell in Szene. In seinem Fotostudio entstehen in lockerer Atmosphäre verschiedene Aufnahmen, die nicht nur als Covermotiv dienen, sondern auch als Galerie im GAB Magazin erscheinen – so kann das GAB Covermodel verschiedene Facetten der Persönlichkeit zeigen.
Die Gewinne
Gay Cruise 2025
Foto: Spartacus Gay Cruise
Neben dem professionellen Fotoshooting gewinnt das GAB-Covermodel eine Reise auf der sexy Spartacus Gay Cruise 2025 zusammen mit einer Begleitperson in einer schicken Doppelkabine. Die siebentägige Gay-Cruise findet vom 20. bis 27. Mai 2025 statt; diesmal sind die Adria und Italien das Reiseziel.
Valdo Aquarius Blanc de Blancs
Foto: Valdo
Platz Zwei des Votings darf sich über ein besonderes Genusserlebnis freuen: Der Valdo Aquarius Blanc de Blancs ist ein edler italienischer Schaumwein mit einem prickelnden Bouquet fruchtiger Aromen voll Frische und Komplexität. Auch das Design ist ein echtes Meisterwerk: Gestaltet von der New Yorker Künstlerin Ceci Johnson, ranken sich tanzende Meerjungfrauen in einer blumigen Unterwasserwelt entlang der Flaschenoberfläche; das Motiv wurde mittels eines speziellen Verfahrens aufgebracht, was der Flasche eine wertige Optik und Haptik verleiht. Der zweite Platz des GAB-Covermodel-Shootings darf sich auf sechs Flaschen Valdo Aquarius Blanc de Blancs samt passender Gläser freuen!
Die Galerie
Hier kommen die Fotos der Kandidat*innen, die sich dem Voting der GAB-Leser*innen stellen!
