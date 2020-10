Auswanderermuseum BallinStadt: Queere Ausstellung verlängert

×

Emigrant Museum BallinStadt Reopens In Hamburg

HAMBURG, GERMANY - MAY 07: Olivia Jones and Volker Reimers (CEO BallinStadt) attend the reopening of the Emigrant Museum BallinStadt (Auswanderermuseum BallinStadt) on May 7, 2020 in Hamburg, Germany. German drag queen Olivia Jones is patron of the new exhibition 'refugees: of love' (Fluchtursache: Liebe) that deals with the fates of refugees from the LGBT community. The exhibition will be on view from mid June 2020 at the Emigrant Museum BallinStadt in Hamburg. (Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images)