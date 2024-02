Papst Franziskus kritisiert Gegner von LGBTQ+ Segnungen

×

Protest Against Archbishop J?draszewski: Controversy And Critici

KRAKOW, POLAND - JULY 23, 2023:Activists of 'Enough Silence - STOP the Clericalization of Poland' protest outside Krakow's Bishop's Palace, dressed as clergymen and clergywomen, demanding an end to the ongoing clericalization on the birthday of Archbishop Marek Jedraszewski, on July 23, 2023, in Krakow, Poland.Archbishop Jedraszewski faces criticism from ordinary Polish people for his divisive language, scandalous sermons, and discriminatory stance against the LGBT community. Despite opposition, he received the Order of Polonia Restituta during a ceremony celebrating his golden jubilee as a priest. Pope Francis' decision not to promote him to Cardinal further fueled the controversy. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto) (Photo by Artur Widak / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)